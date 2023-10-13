LEXINGTON PARK, Md. – On October 12, 2023, at approximately 8:43 p.m., emergency personnel responded to a serious motor vehicle accident on Three Notch Road in the area of MacArthur Boulevard.

Crews arrived at the scene to find two vehicles involved in the collision, with no entrapment reported. EMS evaluated three patients, and it was determined that one patient required MEDEVAC transport.

The patient was initially transported by ground to the MSPAC hangar at St. Mary’s Regional Airport, where the patient was transferred to Trooper 7.

Trooper 7 then airlifted the patient to UM Capitol Region Trauma Center for treatment.

Two individuals involved in the accident declined further medical assistance and signed care refusal forms on the scene.

We will continue to provide updates as they become available.

