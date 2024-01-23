One Flown To Trauma Center Following Serious Charlotte Hall Collision

CHARLOTTE HALL, Md. – A serious motor vehicle accident in Charlotte Hall resulted in one person being flown to a trauma center for treatment. 

On January 23, 2024, at approximately 12:12 p.m., emergency personnel responded to Golden Beach Road in the area of Killpeck Creek Court. 

Upon arrival, emergency personnel found two vehicles involved in a collision in the roadway. Two occupants had sustained injuries. Both patients were evaluated by EMS at the scene. 

One patient required immediate medical attention and was airlifted by Maryland State Police Aviation Command, Trooper 7, to UM Capitol Region Trauma Center. The second patient declined further care at the scene.  

Firefighters established the landing zone for the airlift at Charlotte Hall Veterans Home. 

Further updates will be provided as they become available. 

Photos courtesy of the Mechanicsville Volunteer Fire Department

