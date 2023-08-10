One Injured After Rear-End Collision In California

CALIFORNIA, Md. – On August 10, 2023 at approximately 2:20 p.m., police, fire and rescue personnel responded to a motor vehicle accident on southbound Three Notch Road in the area of First Colony Blvd.

Crews arrived and found a rear-end collision in the center lane with multiple occupants reportedly injured.

EMS evaluated the patients on the scene and transported one patient to MedStar St. Mary’s Hospital for treatment. Two occupants signed care refusals on the scene.

Expect delays and use caution in the area.

We will continue to provide updates as they become available.

Contact our news desk at news@thebaynet.com