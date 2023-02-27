LUSBY, Md. – On February 27, at approximately 11:45 a.m., police, fire, and rescue personnel responded to a motor vehicle collision on Cove Point Road at the intersection of H.G. Truman Road.

When responders arrived, they discovered a loaded concrete truck and a van involved in a T-bone collision. One occupant was reportedly injured as a result of the incident.

The wounded person was given prompt medical assistance by the on-site EMS personnel and was swiftly transferred to the hospital for additional treatment.

The patient was assessed by EMS and transferred to a hospital for treatment.

We will keep you updated as soon as information becomes available.

Please contact our news department at news@thebaynet.com