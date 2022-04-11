LEXINGTON PARK, Md. — We are receiving reports of a crash that occurred this evening near the Buffalo Wild Wings in Lexington Park.

At approximately 7:06 p.m. on April 11, first responders were called to the 46000 block of Lexington Village Way for a reported vehicle crash.

Initial reports had indicated that only one vehicle was involved in the crash, and there were two potential injuries.

Crews arrived on the scene and found one vehicle which had struck a light pole near the intersection of Lexington Village Way and Three Notch Road.

Both patients were looked at by EMS, where one patient would opt to be taken to a nearby hospital with minor injuries.

The other person inside the vehicle signed a refusal for further treatment on the scene.

It is unclear what led to the crash at this time.

This is a developing story. We will continue to provide additional details as they are made available.