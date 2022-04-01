WALDORF, Md. — We are receiving reports this evening of a motor vehicle accident that has killed a pedestrian this evening.

At approximately 9:04 p.m. on March 31, first responders were called to the 3000 block of Leonardtown Road for reports that a man had been struck by a vehicle and was not breathing.

The caller had advised that the man had stepped out in front of a vehicle and was laying in the roadway, appearing to be unconscious.

Crews would arrive soon after and begin CPR protocol on the patient. The man would be declared deceased soon after.

Police on the scene would request assistance from the State Highway Administration to assist with lighting the scene while they conduct an investigation.

Be advised that Leonardtown Road in the area of the crash is expected to be closed for an extended period of time. Avoid the scene if at all possible.

This is a developing story. We will continue to provide additional details as they are made available.