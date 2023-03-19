CLEMENTS, Md – On Sunday March 19, 2023 at approximately 3:35 a.m., first responders were called to a scene in the area of Colton Point Rd in Clements for reports that a single vehicle had gone off the roadway.

Upon arrival, crews discovered there was only one occupant involved.

EMS on the scene advised that the patient would be in need of a flyout from the Maryland State Police Aviation to MedStar Washington Hospital Center.

This is a developing story. We will continue to provide additional details as they are made available.

