Silas M. Moore

PRINCE FREDERICK, Md. – On October 13, 2023, Silas M. Moore, 37 of Washington, DC, pleaded guilty in the Circuit Court for Calvert County to Armed Robbery, Use of a Handgun in the Commission of a Crime of Violence, and Unlawful Possession of a Regulated Firearm.

The charges stem from an incident that occurred at the M&T Bank in Dunkirk on May 1, 2023. An individual, later identified as Moore, entered the bank, produced a note demanding money, and displayed a handgun. He fled with $1,000. Detectives initiated a pursuit of the getaway car and a high speed chase ensued. The defendant and three alleged accomplices were ultimately arrested and the money and weapon were recovered.

Sentencing for Moore is scheduled on October 23, 2023. He is facing up to 40 years imprisonment.

On September 5, 2023, an accomplice, Denise Blacknell, received a sentence of 23 years, with 8 years of active incarceration.