LEONARDTOWN, Md. — Overnight, around 3:00 a.m., Rescue Squad 2 and the Fire Chief were alerted to Point Lookout Road, in the area of Pin Cushion Road for reports of a motor vehicle accident with one person trapped after crashing into a building.

Chief 1 arrived on the scene first, and confirmed the dispatched information and established the command. The building struck was identified as The Pax Lounge on the corner of the road.

Other fire departments arrived and went to work stabilizing the vehicle, forcing entry to the structure, and gaining access to the patient.

The patient was not trapped in the vehicle but was in the structure and was suffering from serious injuries.

The patient was checked by EMS for about 15 minutes and the patient was subsequently flown by Maryland State Police Trooper 7 to a shock trauma center.

Additional units were called to assist with collapse resources, to assess the damage to the structure. It is unclear how much structural damage was sustained as a result of the crash.

Firefighters returned to quarters by approximately 4:15 a.m.

This is a developing story. We will continue to provide additional details as they are made available.

