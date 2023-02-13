file photo

INDIAN HEAD, Md. – On February 13, 2023 at approximately 2:01 p.m., police, fire and rescue personnel responded to a reported shooting on Indian Head Highway in the area of Laurel Drive.

Crews arrived and found a vehicle in the roadway with multiple people shot. One person was reported deceased on the scene and two suffering from gunshot wounds.

EMS evaluated two patients on the scene and requested two MEDEVAC transports.

MSP Trooper 7 arrived and transported a 23-year-old male patient to Capitol Region Trauma Center for treatment. MSP Trooper 2 arrived and transported the second patient also a 23-year-old male to MedStar Trauma Center.

Advisory: Both northbound lanes of Indian Head Hwy (Rt. 210) at Laurel Drive are shut down until further advised.

CCSO: Police investigating shooting on Shelton Ct & Strauss Avenue, Indian Head. Police activity at Laurel Drive at Rt. 210. The scene is contained. Please avoid these areas. More details will be provided.

Anyone with information call 301.932.2222 or Crime Solvers at 1-866-411-TIPS

