One Transported After Collision With An Occupied School Bus In Solomons

SOLOMONS, Md. – This morning at approximately 8:35 a.m., police, fire and rescue personnel responded to a motor vehicle accident involving an occupied school bus on Solomons Island Road.

Crew arrived on the scene and found school bus #60 and a Chevrolet Camaro involved in the collision.

EMS arrived and evaluated the students on the school bus for injuries. None of the bus occupants sustained any injuries.

The driver of the Chevrolet Camaro was injured and transported by ambulance to the hospital.

A witness on the scene said that they reportedly saw the driver get into an altercation with another would-be passenger before crashing into the back of the bus and striking a pole.

Crews treated the area for chemical spills as a result of the incident.

We will continue to provide additional updates as they become available.

