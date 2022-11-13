BUSHWOOD, Md. — We are receiving reports of a motor vehicle crash involving one vehicle.

At appoximately 9:20 p.m. on November 11, first responders were dispatched to the 22000 block of Colton Point Road for reports that a single vehicle had gone off the roadway.

Crews arrived and located the vehicle off the road with one patient involved and possibly injuried.

After being looked at by EMS on the scene, it was determined that the patient was in need of additional treatment.

The patient was transported by ambulance to the Capital Region Medical Center.

It is unclear what factors contributed to the crash at this time.

This is a developing story. We will continue to provide additional details as they are made available.

Contact our news desk at news@thebaynet.com.