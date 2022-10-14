One Transported After Rollover Crash With Entrapment In La Plata

LA PLATA, Md. – On October 14, at approximately 11:48 a.m., police, fire and rescue personnel responded to a single motor vehicle accident on Turkey Hill Road in the area of Brittingham Court.

Crews arrived and found the single vehicle overturned on its side with one person trapped.

Firefighters quickly stabilized the vehicle and removed the roof to extract the patient.

The patient was turned over to EMS for medical treatment. EMS transported the patient to UM Charles Regional Medical Center with minor injuries.

We will continue to provide updates as they become available.

All photos courtesy of the La Plata Volunteer Fire Department.