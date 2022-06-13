CALLAWAY, Md. — We are receiving reports of a motor vehicle crash this afternoon that has reportedly sent one person to the hospital.

At approximately 4:48 p.m. on June 13, first responders were called to the scene in the 20000 block of Piney Point Road for a crash involving two vehicles.

Upon arrival, crews found both vehicles still in the roadway following what appears to be a head-on crash.

EMS made contact with two patients involved in the crash who were assessed for potential injuries.

One patient was transported by ground to a nearby hospital, whereas the other patient signed a refusal of care on the scene.

Traffic was temporarily halted while the scene was cleared.

The roadway has since reopened.

