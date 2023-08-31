Opinion: Uniforms Could Save Our Schools

CALIFORNIA, Md. – The use of uniforms in school dates back to the 1500s. It’s also a widely used concept in Europe, especially the United Kingdom. Maybe these older countries are on to something we haven’t fully grasped yet.

It is believed that the Christ’s Hospital School in England in 1552 was the first institution to integrate uniforms. Students were given a uniform that most notably consisted of a long blue coat and yellow, knee-high socks. [1]

A school uniform is worn by students primarily for a school or an educational institution. They are common in primary and secondary schools in various countries.

An example of a uniform would be requiring button-down shirts, trousers for boys and blouses, pleated skirts for girls, with both wearing blazers. A uniform can even be as simple as requiring collared shirts or restricting color choices and limiting items students are allowed to wear. [2]

Typically, private, religious and charter schools implement school uniforms. While they often enforce a dress code, public schools do not provide the same option.

Those who support school uniforms believe that wearing uniforms will increase school safety and decrease instances of bullying among students. Students wearing uniforms create fewer discipline problems, some experts say. They believe wearing uniforms reduces bad and dangerous behavior, such as fighting. [3]

In the Tribune‐Review database, it took into account 134 school shootings from 2000 to 2018. Only eight of these occurred in private schools, while 122 occurred in public schools. The type of school could not be definitively classified for 4 of the shootings. About 94 percent of the shootings that could be classified occurred in public schools, while only about 6 percent occurred in private schools. [4]

The only downside of this idea is cost. This would burden many families as uniforms can be expensive and children are growing, so there is a need to update throughout the years. If public schools could provide funding for this option, then the only argument left would be the idea of “self-expression” being taken away through fashion choice. For your consideration, these fashion choices often prove income, class, status and even violent or derogatory messages that children bring inside the schools. It’s better for everyone to be on an even playing field than navigate a minefield of bullying, gang colors, or offensive messages.

The argument for school uniforms is a no-brainer; It eliminates a lot of negatives and gives a sense of community with the added benefit of better focus and less violence. All schools should bring this information to the attention of the school boards. We want what is best for our children, why not give it to them?

Do you agree or disagree? Share your comments below! [1] https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/School_uniform [2] https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/School_uniform [3] https://globalacademic.org [4] https://www.cato.org/blog/are-shootings-more-likely-occur-public-schools

