PRINCE FREDERICK, Md. — At the December 13th meeting of the Calvert County Board of Commissioners, a special set of proclamations were given to recognize outgoing Commissioners Steve Weems, Kelly McConkey, and Christopher Gadway for their years of service to the citizens of Calvert County.

Commissioner Weems announced in March 2022 that he would not seek reelection to the Board of Commissioners in the 2022 elections.

Commissioner McConkey[R] was defeated in the 2022 Primary Election by Catherine Grasso[R], and Commissioner Gadway[R] would also lose his primary to Mark Cox[R].

The son of a Vietnam veteran and a veteran of the U.S. Coast Guard, Commissioner Christopher Gadway was appointed by Governor Larry Hogan to the District 2 Commissioner position in July 2021.

Before being appointed to the Board, he was the owner of a local property management business that operated in Southern Maryland.

In addition, “He is a longtime volunteer and active supporter of many nonprofit, charitable, and community organizations, including nearly a decade as a member of the Huntingtown Volunteer Fire Department.”

Commissioner Kelly McConkey is a former member of the Calvert County Board of Education, as well as a former president of The Optimist Club of Calvert County.

He also coaches little league baseball as he believes in, “giving back to his community.”

First elected in 2010, Weems has served three terms as a member of the Board of County Commissioners.

He has served as vice president of the board since 2014 and as president in 2015.

Weems is a businessman with almost 30 years of experience and is the current owner of Wemyss Liquors in St. Leonard, which is currently the oldest family-owned liquor store in Calvert County.

He has also supported several charitable and educational programs in Calvert County.

The three separate proclamations were presented by BOCC President Earl “Buddy” Hance, Vice President Weems, and Commissioner Mike Hart.

