Overnight Roadwork Underway At The Fox Run Shopping Center

PRINCE FREDERICK, Md. – The Calvert County Department of Public Works announces overnight roadwork is underway at the Fox Run Shopping Center in Prince Frederick. Crews are conducting milling and paving of the following roads overnight from 9 p.m. until 7 a.m. the following morning:

Heritage Drive, Aug. 1-2

Fox Run Boulevard, Aug. 2-3

Drivers are asked to stay alert, slow down and watch for driving pattern changes. For more information, contact the Calvert County Department of Public Works at 410-535-2204 or email Public.Works@CalvertCountymd.gov.

Find information on Calvert County Government services online at www.CalvertCountyMd.gov. Stay up to date with Calvert County Government on Facebook at www.facebook.com/CalvertCountyMd and YouTube at www.youtube.com/CalvertCountyGov.