Overnight Vehicle Fire In White Plains Under Investigation

WHITE PLAINS, Md. – Emergency personnel responded to a possible structure fire in the 11000 block of Bryce Canyon Place at approximately 1:45 a.m. on July 18, 2023. A caller reported seeing flames and hearing a car horn blaring, leading crews to find a vehicle completely engulfed in flames.

Firefighters quickly worked to extinguish the fire and by 2:30 a.m. it was out. The scene was then turned over to the Office of the State Fire Marshal and the Charles County Sheriff’s Office for an investigation into the cause of the fire. At this time, no injuries have been reported.

Updates will be provided as they become available.

