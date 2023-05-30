Paramedic James Cawley Diagnoses Mysterious Illness That Baffled Doctors

LEONARDTOWN, Md. – For months, Faye Mickelson was plagued with a mysterious illness that left her bedridden. Several trips to the hospital left her doctors baffled. That was until Paramedic James Cawley responded.

After a complete and thorough assessment, he developed a good impression of what her condition was. Mrs. Mickelson brought this suggestion to her doctor and, after some more testing, it turns out that Paramedic Cawley was correct.

Mrs. Mickelson is now recovering and feeling much better. She wanted to meet with Paramedic Cawley and thank him personally with her family. Thank you for showing your appreciation, it means a lot to us. We want to wish Mrs. Mickelson continued recovery and health.

Please help us in recognizing Paramedic Cawley’s exceptional care and skill. Congratulations Paramedic Cawley, we are proud of you!