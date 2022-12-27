Patricia "Pat" Simon Birch

Patricia Simon Birch, 85, of Ridge, MD died on December 19, 2022 at MedStar Georgetown Hospital in Washington D.C. with her loving family at her side.

She was born on April 30, 1937 in Baltimore, MD to the late Harry Simon and Lillian Winkler Simon.

On December 28, 1957, Pat married the love of her life, Gerald Francis Birch at Holy Cross Catholic Church in Baltimore, MD. Together they celebrated almost 65 wonderful years of marriage. Throughout her life, she had several careers including Teacher, Librarian and Real Estate Agent. She was the center of a military family and made sure they were always a priority. She prided herself on providing the best themed birthday parties for her children throughout their childhoods and wherever they lived. She was an adventurous cook who always made an effort to include recipes from the local cuisine. She was creative and enjoyed many artistic endeavors including ceramics, china painting, cake decorating and candle making. As the family was military and traveled throughout the U.S. and world, she made sure her children were educated on the history of where they lived. Her family was her pride and joy and she loved spending her time with them, including her sister and cousins. She is a member of St. Michael’s Catholic Church in Ridge, MD.

In addition to her beloved husband, Pat is also survived by her children: Susan Birch (Robert) of Selden, NY, Sally Burgman (Daniel) of Pittsburgh, PA, Thomas Birch of Fairfax, VA, Laura Marty (Doug) of Clear Lake, IA, and Timothy Birch (Christine) of Tucson, AZ; her sister, Dolores Plitt of Baltimore, MD; twelve grandchildren: Allison, Andy, Molly, Adrian, Griffin, Antra, Alex, Katia, Ani, Auzzie, Stacy, and Scott; two great-grandchildren, Remi and Robert; and extended family and friends. In addition to her parents, Pat was also preceded in death by her son, Matthew Edward Birch. The family would like to thank Susan and David Browne, Ruby LaMell, and Nora Willis for their tireless devotion and friendship. She will also be sorely missed by her beloved cat, Purrzy.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated by Reverend Peter Giovanoni on Monday December 27, 2022 at 9:00 a.m. at St. Michael’s Catholic Church, 16566 Three Notch Road, Ridge, MD 20680. Interment will be follow in the church cemetery.

Serving as pallbearers will be: Tom Birch, Austin Marty, Doug Marty, Daniel Burgman, Ani Marty. A Celebration of Life/Memorial Mass will be held in the Spring.

Memorial contributions may be made to Ridge Volunteer Rescue Squad, P.O. Box 456, Ridge, MD 20680 and St. Michael’s Catholic School, P.O. Box 259, Ridge, MD 20680.

Condolences to the family may be made to www.brinsfieldfuneral.com

Arrangements by the Brinsfield Funeral Home, P.A.