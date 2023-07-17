Patron Dies In Hospital After Being Found Unresponsive In Thomas Stone Outdoor Pool

WALDORF, Md. – On Thursday, July 13, a patron was found unresponsive in the Thomas Stone Outdoor Pool. Lifeguards called 9-1-1 and immediately began administering CPR. Emergency services arrived soon after and transported the patient to the hospital, where the individual was officially pronounced deceased.

We extend our condolences to the family members who are grieving the loss of their loved one, our gratitude to our dedicated employees who responded to provide care, and our support to everyone in the community who has been affected by this tragic event.

The cause of death remains under investigation; so, unfortunately, we cannot share further details at this time. We appreciate the public’s concern and ask for your patience in providing additional updates while that process is being completed.

Our pools remain closed as we provide in-service training and support to our employees, and we remain committed to the safety and well-being of all who visit and work at our aquatics facilities.