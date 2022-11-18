Student Athlete Spotlight Podcast is Sponsored by Jerry’s Seafood of Bowie

www.jerrysseafood.com

301-805-2284

LUSBY, Md. — The BayNet’s newest Student Athlete Spotlight episode features Patuxent High School Football Coach, Steve Crounse, to talk about what sets Patuxent apart from the rest.

“That whole thing of us representing the people of our community really hits home with our kids,” says Crounse. “Then the community responds in kind because they donate dinners and they come out and support the kids. It’s really special.”

For our local high school coaches, the mission of football is more than just to play a great game.

“It’s all about taking care of each other, and taking care of everyone else in your school,” Crounse said.

Crounse says that the biggest thing that keeps him going is the kids.

“Just seeing the look on their faces, and it’s not just your star kids, it’s all those kids. The kids you can get into a game, and even if they get three plays, it’s the greatest three plays they’ve ever had. That’s the emotional stuff for me,” Crounse explained.

“The one thing that stands out to me, and one thing that I think is telltale why I coach, is when we did win the state championship in 2015, I remember scoring the game-winning touchdown, and I immediately turned just to look at the crowd and the community reaction. The reaction from people who you wouldn’t think would react that way, but that’s what football is. It’s such an emotional thing. That’s what keeps me coming back.”

