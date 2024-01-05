Pauline "Paula" Drapeau

Pauline “Polly” or “Paula” Drapeau, 90, of Charlotte Hall, MD, passed away at home on December 18, 2023. She was born January 21, 1933 in Prestonsburg, KY to the late Brice Little Shepherd and Susie Johnson.

Pauline joined the US Air Force in 1952, and was stationed in San Antonio, TX, where she met and married her beloved husband, Edward “Ed” Drapeau, on December 24, 1954, and together they raised five children. In her younger years, she enjoyed cooking, sewing, socializing, and dancing. A nature-lover and expert gardener, she also wrote poetry, loved reading, and was always ready for a lively conversation. More recently, her focus was on her family, neighbors, and her precious gardens; as long as she was able to spend an hour or two outdoors each day, she was happy.

She is survived by her son, George Drapeau (Jo) of Little River, SC, Stephen Drapeau of Oakland Park, FL, Gary Drapeau (Elaine) of Georgetown, SC, and Suzanne Matheke (Dan) of Eastlake, OH; grandchildren Ed Drapeau, Mike Drapeau, Kyle Drapeau, Matthew Drapeau, Luke Drapeau, Jackie Drapeau, Jessica Drapeau, Carrie Long, Bekka Baltzell, Nicole Benson, and Sherry Wilber; 13 great-grandchildren; and sisters Sue Haywood, Sharon “Sherry” Hagerman, Angela “Angie” Pewsey, Julia “Julie” Williams, and Cindy Brawner.

She was predeceased by her husband, parents, son Michael, and sisters: Aileen Shepherd, Dorothy “Dot” Montgomery, and Cathleen “Cathy” Shepherd.

Services will be at a later date. Arrangements by Brinsfield Funeral Home, Charlotte Hall, MD.

