LEONARDTOWN, Md. – On January 29, 2024, at approximately 7:55 p.m., emergency personnel responded to a motor vehicle accident involving a pedestrian on St. Andrews Church Road in the area of Blacksmith Shop Road.

Crews arrived and found a pedestrian suffering from injuries. The driver of the vehicle remained on the scene.

EMS evaluated the male patient and transported them to the MedStar St. Mary’s Hospital landing site for MEDEVAC transport.

Shortly later, Maryland State Police, Trooper 7 arrived and airlifted the patient to an area trauma center for treatment.

Police continue to investigate the incident.

We will continue to provide updates as they become available.

