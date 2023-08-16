LEXINGTON PARK, Md. – On August 16, 2023 at approximately 3:48 p.m., police, fire and rescue personnel responded to a serious motor vehicle accident involving a pedestrian on Three Notch Road just south of Great Mills Road.

Crews arrived and found a pedestrian suffering from multiple injuries. EMS evaluated the patient and requested a MEDEVAC for transport due to injuries. Firefighters established a landing zone in a nearby baseball field. The patient was flown by MSP Trooper 7 to UM Capital Region Trauma Center for treatment.

Police continue to investigate the incident.

We will continue to provide updates as they become available.

