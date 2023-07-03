PRINCE FREDERICK, Md. – Our Pet of the Week – Bond, a charming and energetic gray/white cattle dog who is 1 year and 8 months old. Bond is an adorable bundle of joy looking for a loving and forever home.

With his striking coat and intelligent eyes, he is sure to capture your heart from the moment you meet him. Bond is a cattle dog, known for their agility and herding abilities. This means he has a natural instinct to be active and loves to engage in physical activities.

He will be a great companion for someone who enjoys outdoor adventures such as hiking, running, or playing fetch in the park. Bond’s high energy levels will keep you on your toes, and he will thrive in an environment where he can receive regular exercise and mental stimulation.

Despite his liveliness, Bond is also a loving and affectionate dog. He craves human companionship and is eager to please his owner. He will form a strong bond with his adopter and will be incredibly loyal. Bond is intelligent and eager to learn, making him a trainable and adaptable companion.

Ideally, Bond would thrive in a home with an experienced dog owner who understands the needs of his breed and can provide him with the mental and physical stimulation he requires. A fenced yard would be a great bonus, as he will have space to safely burn off his energy.

Big thanks to Prince Frederick Chrysler for sponsoring this program by generously paying adoption fees each week for our featured pup!

