Pet Of The Week - Chase

PRINCE FREDERICK, Md. – This oh-so-handsome Shepherd mix is ready to be a part of your family! Just over a year old, playful, cuddly, and protective over his family, Chase is sure to fit right in. Despite all of his great qualities, he needs a patient and committed family who can work through some separation anxiety concerns.

Bonus: He’s already been trained to sit and come! Are you the one who will give Chase the love and commitment he needs?

Come to the Linda L. Kelley Animal Shelter and meet him today!