Pet Of The Week - LuLu, Rescued From Dumpster In Chesapeake Beach

PRINCE FREDERICK, Md. – Meet Lulu! Lulu is an approximately one-year-old calico cat who is as sweet as the day is long.

Through her ordeal, she seems determined not to hold it against anyone.

She is thriving at the shelter and enjoying the love everyone gives her, but she is looking for a home of her very own.

Lulu will be up to date on vaccinations, spayed, microchipped and available this Friday, Feb. 10, to the first qualified adopter.

Thank you to the person who called in the incident, County dispatchers, the Calvert County Sheriff’s Office and Calvert County Animal Control for saving our beautiful feline friend!

This cat remains part of an active investigation.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact ACO Buckler at Blair.Buckler@calvertcountymd.gov or send an anonymous tip to csotips@calvertcountymd.gov

If you are interested in meeting LuLu or any of the many adoptable animals at the Linda L. Kelley Animal Shelter please call (410) 535-7387!