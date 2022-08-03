Pet Of The Week - Macadamia

Macadamia is a beautiful 5 year old dilute calico, who has been with CAWL for almost 6 months.

She is very cautious although she loves to roll on the floor to show us her belly!

As with some of the best nuts, it may take time to gently work this little Macadamia out of her shell!

She is usually found curled up in one of the beds, taking daily naps!

If you want a cat that pretty much stays to herself and will come to say “Hi” when she feels like it or it’s time to each, come in and meet Macadamia.



She’s a torti girl bearing beautiful brown, gray, and white markings. Come check out her friendly personality, warm purrs, and tiny tail in person.



If you are interested in having a loving companion and bringing her into your home and heart, we would love to invite you to make an appointment to meet her by sending an email to cawl@comcast.net.



More information here: http://www.cawlrescue.org/