Pet Of The Week - Ryder

PRINCE FREDERICK, Md. – If you are looking for a dog who is always ready for an outdoor adventure, look no further!

Ryder is bursting at the seams with energy! Ryder is a busybody who is always looking for her next adventure so keep a close eye on her because she can be an escape artist. Ryder can quickly figure out how to open doors and escape fences.

Not much was known about Ryder before she arrived at the shelter. We have learned she may be dog selective, so caution should always be used when introducing her to new dogs. While at the shelter, Ryder has displayed high prey-drive behaviors, so she should never be in a home with or around cats, small animals, or birds.

She seems to have some basic training – walks pretty well on a leash and knows sit, down, stay, come and shake! She was reluctant to share a high-value treat with staff members, so you may need to be mindful of this if you have people over or if you are going to take a tasty food item away from her.

Ryder is a mix of two extremely intelligent breeds, German Shepherd and Husky, so please research the breeds before considering adoption. Training a dog like Ryder involves consistency, patience, confidence, and a good dose of experience.

If you are interested in meeting Kelly or any of the many adoptable animals at the Linda L. Kelley Animal Shelter please call (410) 535-7387!