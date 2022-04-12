pet of the week - zeus

PRINCE FREDERICK, Md. – Wholly guacamole! Is that a giant silver Labrador?

Nah, but don’t tell Zeus he isn’t.

He has the endless lab energy, loves water so much that it is mandatory he goes to the beach often, is food motivated and plays fetch.

Zeus is always ready for a good time and if he doesn’t get a chance to burn off some of his endless energy he can be a handful so an active home is a must!

Zeus is ready to go home with you today!

calvertcountyanimalshelter.com

Phone: 410-535-7387

Address: 5055 Hallowing Point Road

Prince Frederick, MD 20678