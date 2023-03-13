Pets Of The Week - Tails And Coco

Heads or Tails? TAILS, of course!

Beautiful tabby girl Tails has been with us since she was born in June. She easily bonds with other kittens, like her current sweet roommate, Coco.

Silky black Coco is a socialite. She has a motor for days and gives good head bumps. She looks out for her bestie, Tails.

Tails simply is super shy around strange humans (hey, can we blame her?). Tails actually loves to be pet gently once she realizes how nice it feels!

Please consider opening your heart to one or both of these loves. Shy girls deserve homes too.

More information here: http://www.cawlrescue.org/