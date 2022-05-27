Dwayne Farmer

LANDOVER, Md – The Homicide Unit arrested and charged a suspect in connection with a fatal shooting from August 2021 in Landover. The suspect is 32-year-old Dwayne Farmer. He is charged with fatally shooting 28-year-old Julian Kirkland of District Heights.

On August 25, 2021, at approximately 8:10 pm, officers responded to the 2600 block of Kent Village Drive for a shooting. The victim was located outside suffering from a gunshot wound. He was pronounced dead a short time later.

The preliminary investigation suggests the fatal shooting stemmed from an ongoing dispute. The suspect and victim were known to each other.

Farmer is charged with first degree murder and related charges. He is in the custody of the Department of Corrections on a no-bond status.

If anyone has information relevant to this investigation, they are asked to please call detectives at 301-516-2512.

Callers wishing to remain anonymous may call Crime Solvers at 1-866-411-TIPS (8477), go online at www.pgcrimesolvers.com, or use the “P3 Tips” mobile app (search “P3 Tips” in the Apple Store or Google Play to download the app onto your mobile device.) Please refer to case number 21-0038724.