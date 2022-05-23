Plan Ahead For Memorial Day Kickoff To Summer Travel Season

BALTIMORE, Md. – With the upcoming Memorial Day holiday serving as the unofficial start of summer travel season, the Maryland Transportation Authority (MDTA) is urging motorists to commit to safe driving practices, and travel off-peak to minimize delays when crossing the Chesapeake Bay Bridge. Motorists may also find time savings by utilizing the I-95 northern route traveling the Tydings Bridge to and from the Eastern Shore.

MDTA officials anticipate more than 330,000 vehicles to cross the Bay Bridge between Friday, May 27, and Monday, May 30, and motorists should expect delays at the bridge and along the US 50 corridor during the holiday travel period. Heavier eastbound traffic volumes are expected Thursday, May 26, through Saturday, May 28, with heavier westbound traffic volumes expected to build Sunday, May 29, and Monday, May 30. Motorists should stay on US 50 on both sides of the bridge to keep local roadways open for first responders and residents.

Travel off-peak when going from shore to shore. The best times to travel the Bay Bridge this holiday period include:

Thursday, May 26 – before 10 a.m. and after 9 p.m.

Friday, May 27 – before 8 a.m. and after 9 p.m.

Saturday, May 28 – before 8 a.m. and after 4 p.m.

Sunday, May 29 – before 11 a.m. and after 9 p.m.

Memorial Day Monday, May 30 – before 9 a.m. and after 11 p.m.

Weather and traffic volumes permitting, the MDTA will implement two-way operations to help alleviate eastbound delays at the Bay Bridge. Two-way operations may be limited based on westbound traffic volumes, as bridge officials strive to mitigate delays on both sides of the bridge. Two-way operations are prohibited during bridge wind warnings/restrictions, fog/limited visibility, or times of precipitation and may be prohibited during incidents.

Motorists must pay attention and adhere to overhead lane signals.

RED X: Lane is closed. You MUST NOT enter or travel in any lane over which a RED X signal is shown.

Lane is closed. You enter or travel in any lane over which a RED X signal is shown. YELLOW X: Prepare to vacate the lane beneath the YELLOW X signal and move to a lane with a DOWNWARD GREEN ARROW.

Prepare to vacate the lane beneath the YELLOW X signal and move to a lane with a DOWNWARD GREEN ARROW. DOWNWARD GREEN ARROW: You can drive in the lane beneath the GREEN ARROW signal.

For 24/7 Bay Bridge traffic information call 1-877-BAYSPAN (1-877-229-7726) or visit Baybridge.com. For real-time updates on major incidents on Maryland toll roads follow us on Twitter at twitter.com/TheMDTA.

As a reminder, Maryland is an all-electronic tolling state. Tolls are collected through E-ZPass, Pay-By-Plate and Video Tolling. E-ZPass is the most cost-effective way to travel toll roads in Maryland, saving drivers up to 77% versus the higher rates and also saving the additional paperwork that comes with Video Tolls. With Pay-By-Plate, tolls are automatically billed to the driver’s registered credit card as they use Maryland toll facilities, with no need for a transponder or pre-paid toll deposit. Pay-By-Plate rates are the same as former cash rates. Motorists who travel Maryland toll roads without E-ZPass or Pay-By-Plate – Video Tolling customers – have an opportunity to save 15% (maximum of $5 per transaction) by paying their Video Tolls before the notice is mailed. Learn more and enroll in E-ZPass or sign up for Pay-By-Plate today at https://www.driveezmd.com/acct-types/.

To ensure the lowest toll rate for your E-ZPass account, customers are reminded to:

keep vehicle and billing information up to date (e.g., check for expired credit cards, etc.);

maintain a positive balance;

properly mount your E-ZPass transponder prior to traveling a toll facility; and

verify you’re traveling frequently enough for your discount plan.

DriveEzMD Customer Service Centers will be closed Saturday, May 28, and Monday, May 30. Visit DriveEzMD.com or use the automated system at 1-888-321-6824 for 24/7 account maintenance or to make payments.

Help protect yourself, your family and friends, along with other travelers.

Allow for extra time to get to your destination.

Adhere to speed limits. Speeding gives you less time to react and increases the severity of a crash.

Don’t drive distracted. Any activity that takes your focus away from the road ahead is a distraction.

NEVER drive impaired by drugs or alcohol. Impaired driving endangers your life and the lives of others.

Look twice for motorcycles, and remember that in Maryland, individuals may not operate or ride on a motorcycle unless they wear a helmet that is certified to meet U.S. Department of Transportation standards.

Move over when approaching an emergency, transportation, service and utility vehicle or tow truck with red, yellow, or amber flashing lights. It’s the law. If you are unable to move over, slow down.

Commercial vehicles must travel across the Bay Bridge in the right lane.

Secure your load in vehicles and trailers before traveling. Items that can shift, slide or fall onto the roadway can lead to serious vehicle crashes, especially on roads with no shoulders like bridges.

Make sure your vehicle is road ready. If your vehicle breaks down, exit the roadway. If that isn’t possible, remain inside your vehicle and call #77 for assistance.

The MDTA Police will remain vigilant and target dangerous drivers, seat belt violations and criminal activity throughout the holiday travel period. To report aggressive or dangerous driving on Maryland toll roads, call MDTA Police Dispatch at 410-537-7911.

The MDTA thanks motorists for their commitment to safe driving practices to kick off the summer travel season.