MILLERSVILLE, Md. – A plan to build three new schools in Anne Arundel County is moving forward, but it may be a while before the budget is agreed upon.

The county’s Board of Education approved a $234.5 million capital budget request. It includes nearly $167 million for new facilities in the Millersville area.

The plans are listed on the Anne Arundel County Public Schools website. If it’s approved, AACPS would replace the Center of Applied Technology-North, Old Mill High School, and Old Mill Middle School North.

The timeline right now is to finish CAT-North in Fall 2026, Old Mill Middle in Fall 2027, and Old Mill High in Fall 2028.

Right now those schools are outdated and overcrowded.

These plans come as AACPS is already replacing Old Mill Middle School South and a brand new school for Old Mill West High School. Those are set to be finished by Fall 2024.

The state will now consider the budget.

Contact our news desk at news@thebaynet.com