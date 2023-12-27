Pointer Ridge Elementary School To Remain Open

Credit: City of Bowie Government via Facebook

BOWIE, Md. – On December 21, 2023, Prince George’s County Superintendent Millard House II officially recommended keeping Pointer Ridge Elementary School open for the 2024-2025 school year. The school was at risk of shutting down due to the low utilization rate of just 53% in September of 2022, which is one of the lowest rates in the entire county.

However, parental pushback due to concerns of increased travel issues and overcrowded schools caused the former Chief Executive Officer for Prince George’s County Public Schools Monica Goldson to delay the decision to close by a year.

Led by Bowie Mayor Tim Adams, the City Council has strongly supported keeping the elementary school open.

“We worked hard to ensure that Pointer Ridge’s doors could remain open for students in the City of Bowie, especially those residing in District 4. We believe in neighborhood schools and are extremely grateful to Superintendent Millard House and our Board member Dr. Zipporah Miller for arriving at a solution that will benefit everyone and keep the school community intact,” the Council stated in a press release.

The Superintendent’s recommendation includes operating an autism program at the school that is anticipated to increase the building utilization rate from 53% to 80 – 85%. This regional program would function in addition to those that already exist.

Superintendent House will officially present this recommendation to the School Board during their meeting on January 11, 2024. Its implementation is contingent upon the Board’s approval.

