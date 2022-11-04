INDIAN HEAD, Md. – On November 4, a school employee at General Smallwood Middle School was inside the school when they made a comment to another employee about bringing a gun to school to harm themself.

A school administrator and the school resource officer were notified and spoke with the employee and determined they were not in possession of a firearm.

The employee was transported to a hospital for evaluation.

At this time, there is no indication the employee threatened anyone else. The school resource officer and CCPS are continuing to investigate.

The Charles County Sheriff’s Office (CCSO) was accredited by the Commission on Accreditation for Law Enforcement Agencies, Inc. (CALEA) in 2001 and has since earned the highest rating of Excellence. Established in 1658, the CCSO is one of the oldest law enforcement agencies in the United States. For more information, visit www.ccso.us.

Charles County Crime Solvers offers rewards of up to $1,000 for information that leads to the arrest or indictment of a person responsible for a crime in Charles County. All individuals who provide tips through Crime Solvers will remain anonymous. Anyone with information about an unsolved crime or the location of a fugitive may contact Charles County Crime Solvers by calling 1-866-411-TIPS.

Tips can also be submitted online at www.charlescountycrimesolvers.com or by using the P3Intel mobile app, which can be found in the Android Store and Apple store by searching P3tips. For more information about the P3 program, click on this link: www.p3intel.com.