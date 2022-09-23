Stephon Edward Jones

HYATTSVILLE, Md. – The Prince George’s County Police Department is working closely with the U.S. Marshals Capital Area Regional Fugitive Task Force to locate and arrest the suspect wanted in a fatal shooting at a mall in the city of Hyattsville last month. The suspect is 33-year-old Stephon Edward Jones of Washington, DC. He’s charged with the murder of 20-year-old Darrion Herring of Hyattsville.

On August 18, 2022, officers with the City of Hyattsville Police Department and the Prince George’s County Police Department responded to the 3500 block of East-West Highway for a shooting. Herring was discovered in the food court at the mall suffering from gunshot wounds. He was pronounced dead on the scene. The preliminary investigation revealed Jones shot and killed Herring during a verbal dispute.

Prince George’s County Crime Solvers is offering up to $25,000 for information leading to an arrest and indictment in this case. The U.S. Marshals Capital Area Regional Fugitive Task Force (CARFTF) is offering up to $15,000 for any information that leads to his arrest. The total combined reward is now up to $40,000.

“Stephon Jones should be considered armed and dangerous and will be apprehended hopefully before he harms anyone else. Our Capital Area Regional Fugitive Task Force is actively working to arrest Jones for this murder.” said Johnny Hughes, U.S. Marshal, District of Maryland.

“We are grateful for the partnership with CARFTF in our joint effort to arrest Jones. Together, we hope to be able to soon tell the victim’s family that Jones is in custody,” said Deputy Chief Felipe Ordono, PGPD Bureau of Investigation and Forensic Sciences.

Since the murder, Jones may have changed his hair style.

If anyone has information on his whereabouts, they are asked to please call PGPD detectives at 301-516-2512.

Callers wishing to remain anonymous may call Crime Solvers at 1-866-411-TIPS (8477), or go online at www.pgcrimesolvers.com, or use the “P3 Tips” mobile app (search “P3 Tips” in the Apple Store or Google Play to download the app onto your mobile device.) Please refer to case number 22-0039593.

Tips should also be submitted via the U.S. Marshals Tips App.