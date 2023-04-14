Jasmine Lakesha Hicks – The family of the victim has created a GoFundMe to assist with funeral costs.

BRYANS ROAD, Md. – On April 12 at 6:40 a.m., officers responded to the 2300 block of Woodberry Drive in Bryans Road, MD, for the report of a woman lying on the ground near the front of a house. When officers arrived, the woman was pronounced deceased.

The woman, who was later identified as Jasmine Lakesha Hicks, 29, of La Plata, was transported to the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner in Baltimore where an autopsy was conducted. The manner of death was ruled a homicide.

Deanthony Lamon Warrick,

Investigators pursued leads and identified the suspect as Deanthony Lamon Warrick, 34, of Bryans Road, MD. Detectives obtained an arrest warrant and Warrick was located and arrested on April 13 in Prince George’s County.

A preliminary investigation showed the victim and suspect were known to each other and this was a domestic-related murder.

Anyone with information is asked to call Detective Johnson at 301-609-6453. Tipsters who want to remain anonymous may contact Charles County Crime Solvers by calling 1-866-411-TIPS. Tips can also be submitted online at www.charlescountycrimesolvers.com or by using the P3Intel mobile app.

Warrick is currently be held without bond at the Charles County Detention Center. The investigation is ongoing.

The Charles County Sheriff’s Office (CCSO) was accredited by the Commission on Accreditation for Law Enforcement Agencies, Inc. (CALEA) in 2001 and has since earned the highest rating of Excellence. Established in 1658, the CCSO is one of the oldest law enforcement agencies in the United States. For more information, visit www.ccso.us.

Charles County Crime Solvers offers rewards of up to $1,000 for information that leads to the arrest or indictment of a person responsible for a crime in Charles County. All individuals who provide tips through Crime Solvers will remain anonymous. Anyone with information about an unsolved crime or the location of a fugitive may contact Charles County Crime Solvers by calling 1-866-411-TIPS. Tips can also be submitted online at www.charlescountycrimesolvers.com or by using the P3Intel mobile app, which can be found in the Android Store and Apple store by searching P3tips. For more information about the P3 program, click on this link: www.p3intel.com.

The family of the victim has created a GoFundMe to assist with funeral costs.