Police Arrest Driver With Large Amount Of PCP, Crack And Handgun After Foot Chase

DAVIDSONVILLE, Md. – On August 10, 2022, at approximately 11:00 p.m. officers responded for a report of a motor vehicle collision in the area of Central Avenue and Patuxent River Road in Davidsonville.

When officers arrived, they located the driver of one of the involved vehicles. As officers were making contact with the driver he fled on foot.

After a brief foot pursuit, the driver was taken into custody.

Further investigation revealed that the driver was under the influence and in possession of approximately 668g of suspected Phencyclidine (PCP), 15g of suspected crack-cocaine, and a black semi-automatic handgun that was reported stolen in Virginia.

The driver was arrested and charged accordingly.

Arrested:

Travis Moore

40-year-old

Harwood, Maryland