Bryce Caleb Timothy Brown

WALDORF, Md. – Detectives assigned to the Criminal Investigations Division have arrested a suspect in connection with a homicide that occurred in the parking lot of Home Depot on Jefferson Farm Place in Waldorf.

On July 2 at 12:40 a.m., officers responded to a burglary and theft in progress at the Lowe’s Home Improvement store in the 2500 block of Crain Highway. The suspect, Bryce Caleb Timothy Brown, 20, of Waldorf, broke into the business, stole a forklift and rammed it through the rear gates. Brown left Lowe’s on the forklift, entering the parking lot of Home Depot on Jefferson Farm Place where, for unknown reasons, he rammed a vehicle that was parked in the parking lot. A woman, who was asleep in the car, got out when the forklift struck her car and began running away. Brown followed her, struck her with the forklift and ran over her, and then stole the victim’s car and fled.

Officers who were investigating the initial burglary at Lowe’s canvassed the area and observed the forklift in the Home Depot parking lot. They subsequently discovered the victim underneath of the forklift; she was pronounced deceased on the scene. The victim was later identified as Gloristine Pinkney, 73, of Waldorf. Brown and Pinkney are not known to each other.

After pursuing leads, detectives were able to positively identify Brown as the suspect. He was arrested during the evening hours of July 2. The victim’s vehicle was recovered near the suspect’s house. Brown was charged with first-degree murder, second-degree murder, assault, theft and other related charges. He is currently being held at the Charles County Detention Center without bond. Detective Weaver is investigating.

