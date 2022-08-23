Jamarr Sherman Mackall and Chicago Alexander Garner

LEXINGTON PARK, Md. – On August 22, 2022, detectives from the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office Criminal Investigations Division (CID) along with members of the Narcotics and Special Operations Division, executed a search and seizure warrant in the 21800 block of Ronald Drive in Lexington Park, on Jamarr Sherman Mackall, age 31 of Great Mills.

Mackall was located inside a vehicle and recovered from the vehicle was a rifle and quantity of ammunition.

Also in the vehicle was Chicago Alexander Garner, age 27 of Lexington Park. Both Mackall and Garner were arrested and charged with the following:

Rifle/Shotgun Possession by Disqualified Person

Illegal Possession of Ammunition

Regulated Firearm: Illegal Possession

