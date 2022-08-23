LEXINGTON PARK, Md. – On August 22, 2022, detectives from the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office Criminal Investigations Division (CID) along with members of the Narcotics and Special Operations Division, executed a search and seizure warrant in the 21800 block of Ronald Drive in Lexington Park, on Jamarr Sherman Mackall, age 31 of Great Mills.
Mackall was located inside a vehicle and recovered from the vehicle was a rifle and quantity of ammunition.
Also in the vehicle was Chicago Alexander Garner, age 27 of Lexington Park. Both Mackall and Garner were arrested and charged with the following:
Rifle/Shotgun Possession by Disqualified Person
Illegal Possession of Ammunition
Regulated Firearm: Illegal Possession
Citizens may remain anonymous and contact Crime Solvers at (301) 475-3333, or text a tip to “TIP239” plus their message to “CRIMES” (274637). Through the Crime Solvers Program tipsters are eligible for an award of up to $1,000 for information about a crime in St. Mary’s County that leads to an arrest or indictment.
Sierra Hotel LEO’S. Illegal possession of a firearm should be held on “No Bond”. Prosecutor’s no plea bargain. Judge needs to ensure a fair trial. If/when the accused is found guilty, the sentence should reflect the Judge’s commitment to protect the law-abiding citizens.
Just another day in the “hood”.
Great! Garner ROR. Total BULL$hit
Come on in you forum drones and tell me how wrong I was when I said: They ain’t #1 for nothing! We don’t have a gun problem, do we?
