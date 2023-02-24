COLLEGE PARK, Md. –As the one-year anniversary of a fatal road rage shooting approaches, investigators release more details and continue to seek the identity of the suspect pictured in video footage captured during the incident.

On March 19, 2022, Delonte Hicks, 29, of Washington, D.C. was shot while driving a tow truck in Prince George’s County. He was transported from the scene to an area hospital where he later succumbed to his injuries.

Autopsy results indicate his cause and manner of death as homicide by multiple gunshot wounds.

Investigators believe the suspect vehicle is a 2018 or 2019 Hyundai Sonata. The color of the vehicle is either black or gray. The suspect appears in the driver’s seat in the photos below.

Hicks was traveling on eastbound Route 50 at Route 410/Veterans Parkway in Prince George’s County. At approximately 4:45 p.m. police believe Hicks was exchanging words with the driver of a Hyundai Sonata (pictured) when he pulled out a weapon and fired into the vehicle, striking Hicks. The gunman continued eastbound on Route 50.

Investigators have released video footage from a camera located inside the tow truck. Warning: the video footage contains sensitive audio capturing the incident.

Maryland State Police homicide detectives are continuing the investigation with assistance provided by the Prince George’s County Police Department. Police urge anyone with information relevant to this incident to call or text 410-365-5941. All callers may remain confidential.