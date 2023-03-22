WALDORF, Md. – Investigators with the Charles County Sheriff’s Office Homeland Security and Intelligence Section and school resource officers are working with Charles County Public Schools to investigate a bomb threat that was sent to students via an air-dropped message to their cell phones earlier today.

The threat indicated a bomb would be detonated at all Charles County schools on March 24. Students reported the message to school administrators.

A preliminary investigation shows the sender’s source is unknown; however, investigators learned schools throughout the nation have been receiving similar air-dropped messages about bomb threats.

Anyone with information is asked to call PFC Joffe at 301-609-3282 ext. 0608. Tipsters who want to remain anonymous may contact Charles County Crime Solvers by calling 1-866-411-TIPS. Tips can also be submitted online at www.charlescountycrimesolvers.com or by using the P3Intel mobile app.