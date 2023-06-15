Police Investigating Burglary At Enterprise Rent-A-Car In Lexington Park

LEXINGTON PARK, Md. – The St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office is seeking the identities of the persons pictured in a burglary investigation. On Sunday, June 4, 2023, at 12:37 am, two suspects broke a window to the Enterprise Rent-A-Car in Lexington Park to gain entry to the building. One suspect entered the building as the other stood by outside. Upon entry, one suspect looked throughout the building, but was unable to access any specific items. The suspects then fled on foot toward Valley Drive in Lexington Park.

Anyone with information about the identities of the suspects or this incident is asked to call Deputy Ryan McLean at 301-475-4200, ext. 8181 or email ryan.mclean@stmaryscountymd.gov. Case # 29678-23 Citizens may remain anonymous and contact Crime Solvers at 301-475-3333, or text a tip to “TIP239” plus their message to “CRIMES” (274637). Through the Crime Solvers Program tipsters are eligible for an award of up to $1,000 for information about a crime in St. Mary’s County that leads to an arrest or indictment.