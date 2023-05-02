LANHAM, Md. – The Collision Analysis and Reconstruction Unit is investigating a fatal crash that took place early Saturday morning in Lanham. The deceased driver is 64-year-old Quinton Francis Jr. of Glenn Dale.

On April 29, 2023, at approximately 3:30 am, officers responded to the area of Martin Luther King Jr. Highway and Hargrove Drive for a collision involving two vehicles.

The preliminary investigation revealed Francis was traveling northbound on Martin Luther King Jr. Highway, when his SUV collided with another SUV making a left turn onto Martin Luther King Jr. Highway. Francis was pronounced deceased on scene. The driver of the second SUV and her passenger suffered injuries not considered life-threatening.

Anyone with information on this case is asked to call the Collision Analysis and Reconstruction Unit at 301-731-4422.

Callers wishing to remain anonymous may call Crime Solvers at 1-866-411-TIPS (8477), or go online at www.pgcrimesolvers.com, or use the “P3 Tips” mobile app search “P3 Tips” in the Apple Store or Google Play to download the app onto your mobile device. Please refer to case number 23-0025202.