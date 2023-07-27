LANDOVER, Md. – The Prince George’s County Police Department’s Collision Analysis and Reconstruction Unit is investigating a fatal collision that occurred Wednesday afternoon in Landover. The deceased driver is 64-year-old Kerris Jennings of Landover.

On July 26, 2023, at approximately 12:30 pm, officers responded to the area of Landover Road and Fire House Road for a collision involving five vehicles. The officers located the victim unresponsive in her car. She was taken to a hospital where she was pronounced dead a short time later.

The preliminary investigation revealed the drivers of the five involved vehicles were all traveling northbound on Landover Road approaching a red light. For reasons now under investigation, one of the drivers rear ended the victim’s car causing a chain reaction of collisions with three other vehicles. The four other involved drivers and passengers inside of their vehicles suffered what are believed to be minor injuries.

Anyone with information on this case is asked to call the Collision Analysis and Reconstruction Unit at 301-731-4422.

Callers wishing to remain anonymous may call Crime Solvers at 1-866-411-TIPS (8477), or go online at www.pgcrimesolvers.com, or use the “P3 Tips” mobile app search “P3 Tips” in the Apple Store or Google Play to download the app onto your mobile device. Please refer to case number 23-0043702.