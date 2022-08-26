LAURAL, Md. – The Prince George’s County Police Department’s Collision Analysis and Reconstruction Unit is investigating a fatal motorcycle collision.

The deceased rider is 52-year-old Daniel Law of Bowie.

On August 13, 2022, at approximately 1:30 pm, officers responded to Laurel Bowie Road and Snowden Pond Road for a collision involving a car and a motorcycle.

Law, who was operating the motorcycle, was transported to the hospital where he died on August 25, 2022.

The driver of the car was not transported to a hospital from the scene.

The preliminary investigation revealed both Law and the driver were heading northbound on Laurel Bowie Road.

For reasons now under investigation, Law collided into the back of the car.

Anyone with information on this case is asked to call the Collision Analysis and Reconstruction Unit at 301-731-4422.