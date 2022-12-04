LEXINGTON PARK, Md. — On December 2, 2022, at 5:13 p.m. deputies from the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office responded to the 21600 block of Great Mills Road in Lexington Park, for the reported motor vehicle collision involving a pedestrian.

The St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office Collision Reconstruction Unit responded to the scene and continued the investigation.

Preliminary investigation determined a 1994 Ford Ranger operated by Walter Tyrone Waul, age 55 of Callaway, was traveling east on Great Mills Road, and struck a pedestrian in a motorized wheelchair.

RELATED: Man In Wheelchair Critically Injured After Being Struck By Truck Crossing Great Mills Road

The pedestrian, Eugene Elis Wood, age 39 of Lexington Park, was attempting to cross Great Mills Road in the area of Sheriff Miedzinski Way, when he was struck by the Ford Ranger.

Wood was transported to an area hospital with incapacitating injuries, where he was later pronounced deceased.

At this time, speed and alcohol do not appear to be factors in the collision. Anyone who witnessed the collision that has not provided a statement, is asked to contact Corporal Rachael Roszell at (301) 475-4200 extension 78108, or by email at Rachael.Roszell@stmaryscountymd.gov.

Citizens may remain anonymous and contact Crime Solvers at (301) 475-3333, or text a tip to “TIP239” plus their message to “CRIMES” (274637).

Through the Crime Solvers Program tipsters are eligible for an award of up to $1,000 for information about a crime in St. Mary’s County that leads to an arrest or indictment.