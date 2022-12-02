LEXINGTON PARK, Md. – On December 2, 2022 at approximately 5:14 p.m., police, fire and rescue personnel responded to a serious motor vehicle accident involving a pedestrian with an electric mobility wheelchair on Great Mills Road in the area of Sheriff Miedzinski Way.

Crews arrived and found a pick-up truck and a man laying in the roadway with life-threating injuries.

EMS requested a MEDEVAC upon arrival and a landing zone was first established nearby on FDR Boulevard.

Shortly after CPR was reportedly in progress for the patient, EMS changed the landing zone to MedStar St. Mary’s Hospital with an ambulance enroute with the patient.

Two care refusals were signed on the scene.

The St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office is conducting an accident reconstruction investigation, AVOID Great Mills Rd., at Sheriff Miedzinski Way. The road is closed for the next 3 hours.

We will continue to provide updates as they become available.

